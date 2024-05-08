Michelle Yeoh will star in Prime Video’s ‘Blade Runner 2099’ sequel series
Award-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has been cast in Amazon’s upcoming series “Blade Runner 2099.”
Key points:
- Yeoh was cast in an undisclosed lead role for the Prime Video limited series. Details about the project, such as its plot, remain scarce.
- While unconfirmed, sources told Variety that the 61-year-old actor will be playing a replicant named Olwen, a bioengineered humanoid who is nearing the end of her life.
The details:
- “Blade Runner 2099” will reportedly serve as a follow-up series to the 2017 Warner Bros. movie “Blade Runner 2049,” starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. The upcoming project will be the latest installment in the “Blade Runner” franchise since the 2021 Adult Swim and Crunchyroll animated series “Blade Runner: Black Lotus.”
- Silka Luisa, creator of the Apple TV Plus 2022 thriller “Shining Girls,” will serve as showrunner for the project, with “Blade Runner” (1982) director Ridley Scott coming aboard as an executive producer.
- Joining Scott as executive producers in the limited series are Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Ben Roberts, David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett.
- Meanwhile, Jonathan van Tulleken, who directed the first two episodes of the FX 2024 miniseries “Shogun,” will direct the first two episodes of “Blade Runner 2099.”
Catching up:
- Aside from Amazon’s “Blade Runner 2099” series, Yeoh is also set to appear in Jon M. Chu’s two-part musical film “Wicked” and Paramount Plus’s “Star Trek: Discovery” spin-off “Star Trek: Section 31.”
- The Malaysian-born actor was also among the 11 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor the president can give to civilians in the United States.
- Yeoh became the first Asian-identifying person to win the Oscar for best actress, for her starring role in A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.
Share this Article
Share this Article