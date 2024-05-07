Asian stars shine on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet
Asian stars brought their fashion A-game to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Key details:
- Asian actors and singers donned an array of outfits that creatively interpreted the “Garden of Time” theme.
- Standouts include international superstar Michelle Yeoh, who wowed in a silver Balenciaga gown, and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim. who turned heads in a custom Alaia minidress.
- Debuts like Thai heartthrob Bright Vachirawit and K-pop group Stray Kids impressed in Burberry and Tommy Hilfiger, respectively.
About the event:
- The Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit or the Met Ball, is the annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
- Considered the fashion world’s biggest night, it’s known for its extravagant themes, celebrity guest lists and high-fashion ensembles.
The details:
- Star Mindy Kaling dazzled in couture by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, while actor Awkwafina showcased a surprising high-street choice with an H&M dress accessorized with Graziela jewelry.
- Actor Steven Yeun offered a subtle take on the theme with a floral Thom Browne suit.
- Singer Laufey brought a touch of whimsy in a pastel Prabal Gurung creation.
- Bollywood star Alia Bhatt embraced her heritage in a stunning custom Sabyasachi sari.
- “Past Lives” actress Greta Lee looked ethereal in a lace masterpiece by Loewe.
- “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley wore a daring plunge-neck blue Prabal Gurung number.
- Chinese fashion model He Cong wore an eye-catching gold studded Burberry mesh dress.
- TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, an honorary co-chair for the event this year, was also spotted on the red carpet with his wife Vivian Kao.
