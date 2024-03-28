First ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ image teases Michelle Yeoh’s spine-chilling Georgiou

Yeoh, 61, will play Philippa Georgiou, a ruthless emperor of the fascistic Terran Empire of the mirror universe who ends up in the prime universe in “Discovery.” There, she is granted political asylum and recruited to join Section 31.

In the “Star Trek” universe, Section 31 is a Starfleet Intelligence division originally tasked to protect United Earth, and later, the United Federation of Planets. Without any oversight, however, it grew to be regarded as a rogue organization whose interests and tactics have become suspect.