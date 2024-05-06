Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Michelle Yeoh

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh was among the recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor the president can give to civilians in the United States, last week.

Key points:

Yeoh, 61, was honored by President Joe Biden at an event at the White House on Friday.

The award is given to those who “have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House noted.

The details:

The award-giving ceremony also paid homage to those who achieved “firsts” in their fields. Yeoh’s became the first Asian-identifying person to win the Oscar for best actress, for her starring role in A24’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” at the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023.

Although she did not provide any comment, Yeoh shared a picture of herself receiving the medal from President Biden on Instagram on Saturday.

In the press release, the White House described Yeoh as an “actress known for her groundbreaking work in a number of blockbusters over four decades,” adding that she “continues to shatter stereotypes and enrich American culture.”

With the recent distinction, Yeoh now follows in the footsteps of only 18 other actresses who have received the same award, including Audrey Hepburn in 1992 and Meryl Streep in 2014.

The president also awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to non-Americans, as demonstrated when former President Barack Obama bestowed the distinction upon British scientist Stephen Hawking in August 2009.

Other recipients of the award this year included Bloomberg News founder Michael R. Bloomberg, former Vice President Al Gore and Nancy Pelosi, who served as the 52nd speaker of the House.

Catching up:

Yeoh is currently set to appear in a slate of upcoming projects, including Jon M. Chu’s two-part musical film “Wicked” and Paramount Plus’s “Star Trek: Discovery” spin-off “Star Trek: Section 31.”