Michelle Yeoh teases upcoming ‘Wicked’ in striking blue suit at CinemaCon

“Wicked” follows the story of how Glinda and Elphaba turn from friends into mortal enemies as they try to uncover their destinies in the fantastical land of Oz.

The film is an adaptation of the 2003

Broadway

musical of the same title, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1993 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.”

The Broadway show, produced by Marc Platt and David Stone, who are also the film adaptation’s producers, is the

second

highest-grossing Broadway show of all time behind “The Lion King.”