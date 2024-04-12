Michelle Yeoh teases upcoming ‘Wicked’ in striking blue suit at CinemaCon
Michelle Yeoh made a striking appearance in a vibrant blue suit at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, giving a preview of her character from the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked.”
Key points:
- On Wednesday, Yeoh joined her “Wicked” costars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jeff Goldblum at CinemaCon to discuss Director Jon M. Chu’s upcoming two-part musical film, wherein Yeoh portrays the antagonist, Madame Morrible.
The details:
- The Oscar-winning actress wore a sheer turquoise blazer, paired with loose trousers and sky-high platform heels, reminiscent of Madame Morrible’s style.
- Grande and Erivo also embraced their characters’ aesthetics, with Grande in a pink Oscar de la Renta dress resembling Glinda’s style and Erivo in a green ensemble reminiscent of Elphaba’s iconic look.
- Yeoh took to Instagram to share some of their affectionate selfies. “Magical to be reunited at CinemaCon in Vegas with my Wicked Family,” she captioned her post.
- At the event, Chu expressed excitement for the film adaptation, promising a magical experience. “We dreamed very, very, very big for ‘Wicked.’ A magical land of sights and sounds that will astonish and performances that will lift your spirits and occasionally break your heart,” he said.
About the movie:
- “Wicked” follows the story of how Glinda and Elphaba turn from friends into mortal enemies as they try to uncover their destinies in the fantastical land of Oz.
- The film is an adaptation of the 2003 Broadway musical of the same title, which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire’s 1993 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” The Broadway show, produced by Marc Platt and David Stone, who are also the film adaptation’s producers, is the second highest-grossing Broadway show of all time behind “The Lion King.”
- The film will also feature Bowen Yang, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Keala Settle, Adam James, Bronwyn James and Colin Michael Carmichael.
- The first part of “Wicked” is set for release on Nov. 27, 2024, while the second part will hit theaters on Nov. 26, 2025.
