‘Ark: The Animated Series,’ starring Michelle Yeoh, gets surprise release

Paramount unexpectedly released the first part of its highly anticipated video game series adaptation “Ark: The Animated Series” on its streaming platform Paramount Plus on Thursday.

Key points:

With the surprise launch, the first six episodes of “Ark: The Animated Series” is now available to stream on Paramount Plus. The remaining seven-episode second part will be released at a later date.

“Ark: The Animated Series” feature a cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Jeffrey Wright, Elliot Page and Madeleine Madden. Butler, Crowe and Diesel are also executive producers of the show.

The details:

The series is a TV show adaptation of the popular survival sandbox video game developed and released by Studio Wildcard in 2015.

“Ark: The Animated Series” was first announced during the Game Awards in 2020, alongside the unveiling of the game’s second franchise installment “Ark 2,” which also stars Diesel as Santiago, the clone of the first game’s playable character Santiago da Costa.

“When 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time, while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world,” the official synopsis of the series reads.

“Ark: The Animated Series” marks Paramount’s second video game-to-TV show adaptation project following the release of the “Halo” TV series in 2022.

Catching up:

Besides “Ark: The Animated Series,” Yeoh will also appear in the upcoming Paramount film “Star Trek: Section 31,” which will be exclusively available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

Rob Kazinsky, who was among the seven newly added cast members in the movie, recently revealed in an Instagram post that filming for “Star Trek: Section 31” has wrapped up.

“They say never meet your heroes, but I’m glad I did. I have few bigger heroes in my heart than ‘Star Trek’ and for the first time in my life a hero exceeded my wildest hope,” Kazinsky wrote in his post.