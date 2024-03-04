Netflix cancels ‘The Brothers Sun’ after one season

Netflix has announced it will not move forward with a second season of “The Brothers Sun” despite a good showing in the first few weeks of its release.

Why it was canceled: While While Netflix did not provide a reason for the cancellation, some reports note that the action comedy-drama failed to garner a large enough audience. Weekly views reportedly dropped from under 7 million to below 2 million in its last two weeks on the platform’s list of its top 10 English-language series, where it stayed for five weeks and peaked at No. 2.

Reception: “The Brothers Sun” “The Brothers Sun” earned praises from critics and viewers when it premiered on Netflix on Jan. 4. The show has a 7.6 rating on IMDb , while it has scored 91% and 84% among audiences and critics, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes

Reacting to the news: Following the announcement, cast member Justin Chien, who plays Charles Sun, thanked show co-creators Brad Falchuk, known for his work on “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” and Byron Wu. He also thanked fans.

“It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people,” Chien wrote in an Instagram post. “Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.”

How people reacted: Fans criticized Netflix for its decision to cancel "The Brothers Sun" and its alleged lack of support in growing the show's audience. "One of the only shows that packed humour, action and heartfelt moments together and that showed REAL Asian diaspora representation gets canceled? Feels racist tbh," one X user wrote

“I haven’t watched a show as entertaining as ‘The Brothers Sun’ in a long while,” an Instagram user commented under Chien’s post. “I was thrilled and so proud to see Asian representation that is rare to find – representation that was unique to the Asian, AAPI, and immigrant experience.”

Filipino American rapper and journalist Rocky Rivera offered words of comfort for Chien in her comment, writing, “You did amazing. It’s not your fault that streaming services don’t value POC-centered shows and consider our stories – no matter how dynamic – irrelevant. We received the message.”

Meanwhile one fan started a Change.org petition to try to help save the show from cancellation. “One of the most commendable aspects of ‘The Brothers Sun’ is its portrayal of Asian American characters in roles that defy stereotypes and embody the complexities of the human experience,” the petition said in part.