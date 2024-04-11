Blackpink’s Lisa signs solo recording deal with RCA Records

Blackpink’s Lisa and her own label company, Lloud Co., have partnered with Sony Music Entertainment-owned RCA Records on a new solo deal.

Key points:

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, along with Lloud Co. and RCA Records announced the news in a press release on Wednesday.

RCA Records noted in the press release that Lisa will release new music with the company and retain ownership of all her recordings under their deal. Lloud Co., Lisa and RCA Records did not elaborate on the details of the deal.

The details:

“I’m super excited to be joining the RCA family and I am confident they are the best team to create a bigger movement in my solo career,” Lisa said in a statement. “Looking forward to showing the world everything we have been preparing.”

In a joint statement, RCA Records Chairman and CEO Peter Edge and COO John Fleckstein said they are proud to partner with the K-pop superstar and her label. They added, “Lisa is a multidimensional talent and an irrefutable global force. We are thrilled to welcome her and her team to the RCA Records family.”

Lisa will be joining other world-renowned artists under the record label, including Justin Timberlake, Pink, Doja Cat, the Foo Fighters and fellow K-pop artists Riize, to name a few.

