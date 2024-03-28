Blackpink’s Lisa teases new solo album, unveils Seoul home in birthday video
Blackpink’s Lisa teased an upcoming solo album and potential collaborations with singer-songwriters Rosalia and Tyla.
Key points:
The details:
- In the 14-minute video, Lisa welcomed viewers into her 7.5 billion won ($5.56 million) home in Seongbuk-dong. “Many fans have always wanted to see my home and, today, I am revealing it as our first content on Lloud’s YouTube channel,” she said in Korean.
- Upon entering her home, her staff surprised her with sticky notes filled with questions on her walls along with balloons, gifts and her favorite cake in her spacious living room. When asked what she wanted to try in 2024, Lisa said, “I definitely want to release an album this year. I’m so excited to do what I want to do this year. Stay tuned!”
- Additionally, Lisa expressed her desire to continue exploring new music styles, and she hinted at potential collaborations with Spanish artist Rosalia and South African singer-songwriter Tyla.
- The idol also talked about her best birthday memory, which was a surprise vacation to Hong Kong Disneyland, and how she dreamed of becoming a flight attendant before she became an idol.
- In discussing her professional aspirations, Lisa highlighted her approach to achieving a balance between her personal and professional life. She stressed the significance of rest and relaxation during breaks, stating that she fully disconnects from work and enjoys spending time with friends without thinking about work commitments. She also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, drawing inspiration from her mother’s resilience and dedication during her childhood.
- Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, previously released her debut solo album, titled “Lalisa,” in September 2021. It includes two songs: an eponymous track and “Money,” which made it to Spotify’s Billions Club list, making her the first K-pop soloist to rack up over a billion streams on the streaming platform.
- The Thai rapper established her own company last month and announced her acting debut as she joins the ensemble cast of HBO’s “The White Lotus” for its upcoming third season.
- In December 2023, all Blackpink members renewed their contracts for group activities with YG Entertainment but did not renew their contracts for individual activities. The girl group is currently on hiatus after their Born Pink World Tour concluded in September 2023, with each member pursuing individual projects. Fans are now awaiting Rosé’s upcoming solo debut.
Share this Article
Share this Article