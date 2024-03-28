Blackpink’s Lisa teases new solo album, unveils Seoul home in birthday video

In the 14-minute video , Lisa welcomed viewers into her 7.5 billion won ($5.56 million) home in Seongbuk-dong. “Many fans have always wanted to see my home and, today, I am revealing it as our first content on Lloud’s YouTube channel,” she said in Korean.

Upon entering her home, her staff surprised her with sticky notes filled with questions on her walls along with balloons, gifts and her favorite cake in her spacious living room. When asked what she wanted to try in 2024, Lisa said, “I definitely want to release an album this year. I’m so excited to do what I want to do this year. Stay tuned!”

Additionally, Lisa expressed her desire to continue exploring new music styles, and she hinted at potential collaborations with Spanish artist Rosalia and South African singer-songwriter Tyla.

The idol also talked about her best birthday memory, which was a surprise vacation to Hong Kong Disneyland, and how she dreamed of becoming a flight attendant before she became an idol.