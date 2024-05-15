‘Mortal Kombat 2’ gets release date, to debut fan-favorites Kitana, Noob Saibot

Warner Bros. has announced the release date and cast for “Mortal Kombat 2.”

Key points:

“Mortal Kombat 2” will arrive in theaters on Oct. 24, 2025, the studio announced on Tuesday.

The highly anticipated sequel wrapped its filming in January.

The details:

Simon McQuoid, the director of April 2021’s “Mortal Kombat,” is back to helm the sequel.

Returning cast members include Lewis Tan (as Cole Young), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Chin Han (Shang Tsung), Hiroyuki Sanada (Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano) and Mehcad Brooks (Jax). Joe Taslim, who played Sub Zero in the 2021 film, is also reportedly returning as Noob Saibot, while Max Huang will return as Kung Lao.

Newcomers include Tati Gabrielle (Jade), Martyn Ford (Shao Kahn), Damon Herriman (Quan Chi), CJ Bloomfield (Baraka), Adeline Rudolph (Kitana), Desmond Chiam (King Jerrod), Ana Thu Nguyen (Queen Sindel) and Karl Urban (Johnny Cage).

Based on the video game franchise by Ed Boon and John Tobias, “Mortal Kombat” earned $42.3 million domestically and $83.5 million worldwide following its release. The film reportedly cost $55 million to make.