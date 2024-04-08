‘Godzilla x Kong,’ Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ dominate weekend box office

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” maintained its No. 1 spot at the weekend box office last week, while Dev Patel’s directorial film debut “Monkey Man” debuted at No. 2.

Key points:

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” earned $31.7 million from 3,948 theaters at last week’s weekend box office.

Patel’s critically acclaimed film “Monkey Man,” which he directed and stars in, opened in 3,029 theaters on Friday to a strong tune of $10.1 million.

The details:

In its second week, “Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire” experienced a roughly 60% decrease from its $80 million debut on March 29. The film has garnered $135 million domestically, which matches its production budget, and $361 million internationally in total earnings.

The film surpassed two other entries in Warner Bros. and Legendary’s MonsterVerse in domestic earnings, notably 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($100.9 million) and 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” ($110 million).

Originally planned for a streaming-only release on Netflix, “Monkey Man” received a theatrical release after Universal Pictures acquired the rights for $10 million. Jordan Peele, whose production company Monkeypaw Productions has a distribution deal with Universal, believed Patel’s film deserved a theatrical release treatment after watching it.

“I felt passionately that it was demanding to be on the big screen,” Peele told the Associated Press. “I could immediately see that this was a director who had gone through lengths and pushed and pushed and pushed because it really makes it to the screen. I mean, you have a film that is just absolutely huge, and the story of it is really intoxicating.”

The British Indian director’s feature film debut has an 87% critics rating and an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rounding up the top five box office weekend performers are “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” at No. 3 with $9 million, followed by fourth-placer “The First Omen” with $8.4 million and “Kung Fu Panda 4” at fifth with $8 million.