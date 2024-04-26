‘Atlas’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu star in Netflix sci-fi thriller
Jennifer Lopez is forced to abandon her mistrust and ally herself with robots run by artificial intelligence (AI) in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming sci-film “Atlas.”
Key points:
- Released by Netflix on Tuesday, the trailer offers a sneak peek into what viewers can expect in the film, which stars Lopez alongside Marvel star Simu Liu in a villainous role, and award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown.
- Written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, “Atlas” was directed by Brad Peyton, the same director behind Dwayne Johnson-starring films “San Andreas” and “Rampage.”
- “Atlas” will be available for streaming on Netflix on May 24.
The details:
- The film follows Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a “brilliant but misanthropic data analyst” who volunteers herself to aid the capture of the renegade bot Harlan (Liu), with whom she shares a mysterious past. After their plans go awry and they become stranded on an inhospitable planet, Atlas must force herself to trust her AI companion to save herself and humanity.
- Describing her character, Lopez said in a press release, “Atlas is someone who has basically shut out the world around her. She doesn’t trust anybody and doesn’t want anything to do with AI.”
- Commenting about the premise of the galaxy-spanning adventure, Peyton described it as a film “about trust and how difficult it is to trust people.”
- Joining Lopez, Liu and Brown in the cast are Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.
Catching up:
- After appearing as a Ken variant in the critically acclaimed 2023 film “Barbie,” fans are now looking ahead to Liu’s much-anticipated return in the Marvel sequel “Shang-Chi 2.” Liu reassured fans that the sequel is still in progress and will likely be released between “Kang Dynasty” (scheduled for May 1, 2026) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (May 7, 2027).
- Aside from the Marvel movie sequel, Liu has been tapped to lead an espionage thriller produced by James Wan at Peacock.
