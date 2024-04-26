‘Atlas’ trailer: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu star in Netflix sci-fi thriller

Jennifer Lopez is forced to abandon her mistrust and ally herself with robots run by artificial intelligence (AI) in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming sci-film “Atlas.”

Key points:

Released by Netflix on Tuesday, the trailer offers a sneak peek into what viewers can expect in the film, which stars Lopez alongside Marvel star Simu Liu in a villainous role, and award-winning actor Sterling K. Brown.

Written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, “Atlas” was directed by Brad Peyton, the same director behind Dwayne Johnson-starring films “San Andreas” and “Rampage.”

“Atlas” will be available for streaming on Netflix on May 24.

The details:

The film follows Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a “brilliant but misanthropic data analyst” who volunteers herself to aid the capture of the renegade bot Harlan (Liu), with whom she shares a mysterious past. After their plans go awry and they become stranded on an inhospitable planet, Atlas must force herself to trust her AI companion to save herself and humanity.

Describing her character, Lopez said in a press release, “Atlas is someone who has basically shut out the world around her. She doesn’t trust anybody and doesn’t want anything to do with AI.”

Commenting about the premise of the galaxy-spanning adventure, Peyton described it as a film “about trust and how difficult it is to trust people.”

Joining Lopez, Liu and Brown in the cast are Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla and Mark Strong.

Catching up:

After appearing as a Ken variant in the critically acclaimed 2023 film “Barbie,” fans are now looking ahead to Liu’s much-anticipated return in the Marvel sequel “Shang-Chi 2.” Liu reassured fans that the sequel is still in progress and will likely be released between “Kang Dynasty” (scheduled for May 1, 2026) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (May 7, 2027).

Aside from the Marvel movie sequel, Liu has been tapped to lead an espionage thriller produced by James Wan at Peacock.