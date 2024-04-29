‘Godzilla x Kong,’ ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ pass $500 million mark worldwide
“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and “Kung Fu Panda 4” each surpassed the half-a-billion-dollar mark at the global box office over the weekend.
Key points:
- “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and “Kung Fu Panda 4” each surpassed $500 million globally, with “Dune: Part Two” reaching $700 million.
- So far, Warner Bros. leads global box office revenues in 2024.
- Both the MonsterVerse and the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise have hit new milestones, with record-breaking performances in several markets.
The details:
- As of Sunday, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” earned $519.3 million worldwide, while “Kung Fu Panda 4” grossed $503.5 million, as per Deadline. Their feats make them the second and third biggest movies of 2024, following “Dune: Part Two” which crossed $700.6 million.
- China, Mexico, the U.K. and Australia were among the five biggest markets for both movies. Rounding up was India for “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and Germany for “Kung Fu Panda 4.”
- “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” surpassed the earnings of previous installments in the MonsterVerse franchise in 24 international markets. Additionally, it has become the all-time biggest Warner Bros. film in India and Cambodia.
- Meanwhile, “Kung Fu Panda 4” has become the highest-grossing “Kung Fu Panda” film in 37 markets. The franchise itself has now exceeded $2 billion globally to become the seventh highest-grossing animated franchise.
- With “Dune: Part Two” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” Warner Bros. leads 2024’s major studio market share with a staggering $1.71 billion in global earnings. Meanwhile, DreamWorks Animation has surpassed the $2 billion milestone with several franchises, including “Shrek,” “Madagascar” and “Kung Fu Panda.”
