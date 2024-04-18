Studio Ghibli to be first group recipient of Cannes’ Honorary Palme d’Or

Japanese animation firm Studio Ghibli has become the first group to ever receive the Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious Honorary Palme d’Or, an award typically reserved for individuals.

Cannes announced the honor in a press release on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the film festival’s honoring of Studio Ghibli.

“For the first time in our history, it’s not a person but an institution that we have chosen to celebrate,” Iris Knobloch, president of the Festival de Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, general delegate, said in a joint statement. “With Ghibli, Japanese animation stands as one of the great adventures of cinephilia, between tradition and modernity.”

The award will be given at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, which will run on May 14-25.

The Honorary Palme d’Or is a non-competitive award typically given to actors and directors for their contribution to cinema. It should not be confused with the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the show, which is reserved for the best film in the official competition.

Aside from Studio Ghibli, “Star Wars” franchise creator George Luca is also set to receive his Honorary Palme d’Or next month.