‘The Boy and the Heron’ heading back to theaters with bonus content
“The Boy and the Heron” is returning to U.S. theaters with new bonus content next week.
Key points:
- The Studio Ghibli fantasy adventure from Hayao Miyazaki will be back in cinemas nationwide on Friday, March 22. A new trailer has been released to mark its comeback.
- This second theatrical run will include Japanese (with English subtitles) and English-dubbed screenings.
- It will also feature new bonus content, including a look at animator Takeshi Honda’s drawing process.
The details:
- “The Boy and the Heron” is Studio Ghibli’s most successful North American release to date, having grossed $46 million in the domestic box office. This feat, as well as the film’s victory as best animated feature at the recent Oscars, makes a welcome opportunity for a second theatrical run.
- Miyazaki, 83, came out of retirement to direct and write the movie. Sunday’s Oscar was his second win for best animated feature after 2001’s “Spirited Away.”
- Fans can choose between Japanese-language (with English subtitles) or English-dubbed screenings. The latter features a star-studded voice cast including Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson and Florence Pugh.
- The bonus content includes a pre-recorded animation session with Honda and words from composer Joe Hisaishi in the introduction. For their work in “The Boy and the Heron,” Honda won best character animation at this year’s Annie Awards, while Hisaishi, who also worked on the scores of other Ghibli titles, won best original score at the Golden Globes.
- The film follows 12-year-old Mahito Maki, who flees a war-era Tokyo for the countryside after the death of his mother. There, he encounters a talking gray heron that leads him into another world where the living and the dead coexist.
