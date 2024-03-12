Hayao Miyazaki won’t be retiring following latest Oscar win

Hayao Miyazaki may not be retiring just yet following his recent Oscar win for “The Boy and The Heron,” despite previously declaring his intention to do so.

Oscar win: Miyazaki , 83, is the oldest director to ever be nominated in the best feature animation category at the Academy Awards . He is the only Asian director to win in the category since his win for “ Spirited Away ” in 2002.

Not his last film: “ The Boy and The Heron ,” which revolves around a young boy’s encounter with a talking heron that takes him to a magical realm, was touted as Miyazaki’s last film . However, there’s a possibility he might release another film, according to Studio Ghibli co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki .

Miyazaki’s regret: Although Miyazaki did not attend the ceremony, he reportedly celebrated in private at his atelier. According to Suzuki, Miyazaki expresses regret over his past retirement announcement, finding the motivation to continue making films after his second Oscar win.

“He regrets having announced to the world he won’t make another film,” Suzuki said after the latest Oscar win.

Suzuki previously revealed that Miyazaki has no plans to retire again, and he believes that the animator will continue working until he is at least 90 years old.

Historical wins for Japan: The latest Oscar win for Studio Ghibli marks a significant moment for Japanese filmmaking, with praise also given to “ Godzilla Minus One ” for becoming the first Japanese movie to ever receive an Oscar for best visual effects. This year marked the first time the Godzilla franchise received a nod and win at the Oscars since its big screen debut in 1954.

Additionally, the short film “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko” won the Oscar for best animated short, and “Perfect Days,” for which Japanese actor Koji Yakusho received acclaim in a Cannes-winning performance, was nominated in the international feature film category.

Meanwhile, “ Oppenheimer ,” which centers on American scientists designing the atomic bomb, won seven Oscars including best picture but has yet to be released in Japan .