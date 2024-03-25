Studio Ghibli Fest 2024: Full list of movies and schedule
American film distributor GKids has revealed the complete lineup and schedule for the upcoming Studio Ghibli Fest 2024.
Key points:
- GKIDS revealed the lineup of all 14 Studio Ghibli movies that will be available in theaters across North America this year in its announcement trailer on Friday.
- The list includes “Spirited Away” (April 27-May 1), “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” (May 19 and 21), “Castle in the Sky” (May 20 and 22), “The Secret World of Arrietty” (June 9 and 11), “When Marnie Was There” (June 10 and 12), “Princess Mononoke” (July 13-17), “Ponyo” (August 3-7), “Whisper of the Heart” (August 25 and 27), “The Cat Returns” (August 26 and 28), “Howl’s Moving Castle” (September 26-October 3), “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (October 26-30), “Pom Poko” (November 24 and 26), “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” (November 25 and 27), and “My Neighbor Totoro” (December 7-11).
The details:
- The annual festival, first launched in 2017 through a partnership between GKids and Fathom Events, sees the re-release of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki‘s works to participating theaters.
- Besides Miyazaki’s films, this year’s festival also includes works from other directors at Studio Ghibli, such as Isao Takahata’s “Pom Poko.”
- Tickets for the screenings will be available through Fathom Events and GKids’ websites.
- Studio Ghibli also re-released “The Boy and the Heron” in theaters with bonus content on Friday.
Why it matters:
- This year’s Studio Ghibli Fest is particularly significant, coinciding with the studio’s recent success on the awards circuit, including a historic win for “The Boy and the Heron” at the Golden Globes and securing the best feature animation award at the most recent Oscars.
