Studio Ghibli Fest 2024: Full list of movies and schedule
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
12 hours ago
American film distributor GKids has revealed the complete lineup and schedule for the upcoming Studio Ghibli Fest 2024.
Key points:
  • GKIDS revealed the lineup of all 14 Studio Ghibli movies that will be available in theaters across North America this year in its announcement trailer on Friday.
  • The list includes “Spirited Away” (April 27-May 1), “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” (May 19 and 21), “Castle in the Sky” (May 20 and 22), “The Secret World of Arrietty” (June 9 and 11), “When Marnie Was There” (June 10 and 12), “Princess Mononoke” (July 13-17), “Ponyo” (August 3-7), “Whisper of the Heart” (August 25 and 27), “The Cat Returns” (August 26 and 28), “Howl’s Moving Castle” (September 26-October 3), “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (October 26-30), “Pom Poko” (November 24 and 26), “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya” (November 25 and 27), and “My Neighbor Totoro” (December 7-11).

The details:
  • The annual festival, first launched in 2017 through a partnership between GKids and Fathom Events, sees the re-release of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki‘s works to participating theaters.
  • Besides Miyazaki’s films, this year’s festival also includes works from other directors at Studio Ghibli, such as Isao Takahata’s “Pom Poko.”
  • Tickets for the screenings will be available through Fathom Events and GKids’ websites.
  • Studio Ghibli also re-released “The Boy and the Heron” in theaters with bonus content on Friday.
Why it matters:
  • This year’s Studio Ghibli Fest is particularly significant, coinciding with the studio’s recent success on the awards circuit, including a historic win for “The Boy and the Heron” at the Golden Globes and securing the best feature animation award at the most recent Oscars.
 
