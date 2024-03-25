Studio Ghibli Fest 2024: Full list of movies and schedule

American film distributor GKids has revealed the complete lineup and schedule for the upcoming Studio Ghibli Fest 2024.

The annual festival, first launched in 2017 through a partnership between GKids and Fathom Events, sees the re-release of Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki‘s works to participating theaters.

Besides Miyazaki’s films, this year’s festival also includes works from other directors at Studio Ghibli, such as Isao Takahata’s “Pom Poko.”

Tickets for the screenings will be available through Fathom Events and GKids’ websites.

Studio Ghibli also re-released “The Boy and the Heron” in theaters with bonus content on Friday.

Why it matters:

This year’s Studio Ghibli Fest is particularly significant, coinciding with the studio’s recent success on the awards circuit, including a historic win for “The Boy and the Heron” at the Golden Globes and securing the best feature animation award at the most recent Oscars.