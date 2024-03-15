Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi to perform in San Francisco

Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi will be heading to San Francisco in September to perform with the San Francisco Symphony at Davies Symphony Hall.

Hisaishi, 73, will conduct the four performances with the San Francisco Symphony titled “Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert: Music from the Studio Ghibli Films” from Sept. 5-8, the symphony announced in a press release on Thursday.

Tickets are set to go on sale on July 20 at 12:00 p.m. Studio Ghibli fans are encouraged to mark the dates, as tickets for Hisaishi’s upcoming concert are likely to be sold out quickly, much like what reportedly happened during his previous performance in San Francisco in 2018.

Hisaishi is currently on tour, with Germany being his next stop with performances in Düsseldorf on May 23 and Munich on May 24.

Following that, he will travel to Chicago for his “Hisaishi Conducts Hisaishi” performance from June 27-30. Afterward, he will be in New York City’s Madison Square Garden from July 11-13 for the “Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert: Music From the Studio Ghibli Films.