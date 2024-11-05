Shohei Ohtani’s dog steals spotlight at Dodgers’ victory parade
Decoy, the beloved dog of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, took the spotlight at the team’s victory parade in Los Angeles on Friday after the Dodgers clinched the World Series title.
Videos and photos captured the moment the Dutch kooikerhondje was seen celebrating on top of a double-decker bus alongside the 30-year-old MLB superstar. Ohtani also shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram featuring his wife, Mamiko Tanaka.
The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 in the World Series after a 7-6 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday.
In a charming gesture earlier this year, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo gave Decoy a large replica visa, with the passport number marked as “000MVPUP000” and control number as “000GOODBOY000.”
Several X users found Ohtani’s celebration with Decoy endearing, with one writing, “This just warms my heart.” Another user commented, “Unforgettable duo! Shohei and Decoy etched in Dodgers history.”
