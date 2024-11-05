Shohei Ohtani’s dog steals spotlight at Dodgers’ victory parade

Decoy, the beloved dog of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, took the spotlight at the team’s victory parade in Los Angeles on Friday after the Dodgers clinched the World Series title.

The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 4-1 in the World Series after a 7-6 victory in Game 5 on Wednesday.

In a charming gesture earlier this year, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo gave Decoy a large replica visa, with the passport number marked as “000MVPUP000” and control number as “000GOODBOY000.”