Mamiko Tanaka supports husband Shohei Ohtani at the World Series
Mamiko Tanaka, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, attended Game 3 of the World Series in New York on Monday, where the team beat the New York Yankees 4-2.
- Show of support: Tanaka, 27, posed for a photo with the wives of other Dodgers players as they went all-out in support of the team. Similarly, Mookie Betts’ wife, Briana, shared a photo of herself with Tanaka and Freddie Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, on Instagram, rounding up the wives of the “MVP trio.” Aside from the World Series, Tanaka was filmed celebrating alongside Ohtani and their dog Decoy after the Dodgers clinched the National League West title in late September. Outside of baseball games, she posed for a photo alongside her husband and British singer Ed Sheeran at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on May 2. The couple was first spotted in public when the Dodgers flew to Seoul in mid-March for their game against the San Diego Padres.
- About Tanaka: Ohtani shocked the world in February after announcing that he got married. While little is known about Tanaka’s personal life, it has been reported that she — at 5 feet and 11 inches (180.34 centimeters) — is a former professional basketball player in Japan. Although she initially played center when she signed with the Fujitsu Red Wave in 2019, she was later assigned to the forward position, which she found challenging as it entailed making outside shots, she said in a past interview. In addition to playing for the Red Wave in Japan’s Women’s Japan Basketball League, Tanaka also represented Japan at the international youth level at the FIBA games in 2011 (Under-16), 2012 (Under-17) and 2014 (Under-18).
Share this Article
Share this Article