Shohei Ohtani makes case as baseball’s GOAT with historic World Series victory

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani added another historic milestone to his remarkable career, winning his first World Series title in a nail-biting 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5. The championship win on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium culminated a season where Ohtani became the first player in Major League Baseball ( MLB ) history to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.