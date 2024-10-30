Japan surpasses the US in historic World Series viewership

For the first time in history, Japan recorded more viewers of a World Series game than the U.S.

Around 15.9 million people in Japan — or about 12% of the country’s population — reportedly tuned in to watch the World Series Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees on Saturday. Meanwhile, the U.S. logged 13.8 million in viewership, marking the first time the biggest market for baseball was overtaken by Japan, the world’s second biggest, according to the MLB . The World Series games are being broadcast in Japan by Fuji TV, NHK BS and J Sports.