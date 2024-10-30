Ohtani-mania: How a rural Japanese city honors their hometown hero

Shohei Ohtani’s rural hometown, Oshu City in northern Japan, is bursting with pride for its superstar son.

Once known for Maesawa beef and traditional ironware, the city now celebrates the 30-year-old two-way star with a “Shohei Shrine” featuring hundreds of pieces of memorabilia at a local hair salon and even a replica of his right hand at city hall.

Fans from across Japan make pilgrimages to Oshu City to experience “Ohtani-mania” firsthand. The Los Angeles Dodgers star’s journey from local Little League to MLB icon serves as an inspiration for many, with the town’s mayor praising his humility and exemplary character as qualities that resonate deeply within the community.

The city also hosted hundreds of devoted fans who gathered at the Oshu City Cultural Center to watch the Dodgers compete in the World Series on Oct. 29.