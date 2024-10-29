Wanna see Shohei? World Series tickets are the most expensive ever

The 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers is breaking records with the most expensive tickets in history. The average ticket price for the first two games of the series has more than doubled from last year, reaching $1,700. This surpasses the previous high set in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs ended their long World Series drought. The high demand is driven by the iconic teams, star players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani and the fact that this is the first Yankees-Dodgers World Series matchup since 1981. Game 3 at Yankee Stadium on Monday is projected to be the priciest ever, with an average ticket cost of around $2,624 and standing-room-only tickets going for almost $1,500, according to TickPick Premium seats are even more exorbitant, with a fifth-row seat behind home plate listed for over $16,000 and parking spots fetching $3,000.