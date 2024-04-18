‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Broadway musical being developed by Jon M. Chu

A stage musical adaption of “Crazy Rich Asians” is in development from director Jon M. Chu, who will make his Broadway directorial debut with the production.

Key points:

Warner Bros. Theater Ventures and original book trilogy author Kevin Kwan announced the news on Wednesday.

The details:

The project will feature a book by Leah Nanko Winkler, with music coming from Tony-nominated “KPOP” composer Helen Park and lyrics by Amanda Green and Tat Tong.

Plans for a pre-Broadway engagement are reportedly underway, with a timeline announcement expected shortly.

While the “Crazy Rich Asians” stage musical will mark Chu‘s Broadway directorial debut, the acclaimed filmmaker has previously been involved in film adaptations of musicals, most notably the upcoming “Wicked” and the 2021 movie adaptation of “In the Heights.”

Like the book and movie, the “Crazy Rich Asians” musical follows the story of American teacher Rachel Chu as she discovers through a trip to Singapore that her boyfriend, Nick Young, is part of a well-known, rich family in the city state.

Catching up:

It remains unclear if the much-anticipated sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians,” titled “China Rich Girlfriend” in the book series, is still on the table. Lead star Henry Golding, playing as Nick Young in the film adaptation, recently expressed skepticism on the movie series continuing.

Constance Wu, who played Rachel Chu in the 2018 romantic comedy film, hinted in 2022 that production for “Crazy Rich Asians 2” were “gearing up and getting ready” to film.