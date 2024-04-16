Henry Golding says ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel is ‘never happening’
Actor Henry Golding expressed skepticism regarding a potential sequel to the 2018 romance comedy film “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Key points:
- During a red carpet interview at the premiere of the spy action comedy film “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” on Monday, the Malaysian British actor suggested that a “Crazy Rich Asians” sequel is unlikely to materialize.
The details:
- When an “Access Hollywood” reporter mentioned the sequel to Golding, he immediately shook his head and said, “[It’s] never happening.” When the reporter assured him, “It’s a go,” he said, “Really? Then it’s on me,” with a skeptical look.
- Although production has not been confirmed, “Crazy Rich Asians” lead Constance Wu previously provided an update on the status of the sequel in 2022, stating that “the wheels are moving.” She reportedly met with producer John Pinotti to discuss preparations for filming the sequel.
- The second and third installments of the movie trilogy, based on Kevin Kwan’s novels, were initially scheduled to be filmed in 2020 but were delayed indefinitely.
- Golding previously hinted at the challenges of securing director Jon M. Chu for the project due to his busy schedule, with prior commitments to several other projects.
About “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare”:
- While the production status of “Crazy Rich Asians 2” remains unclear, fans of Golding can catch him in his latest role in the action-comedy “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”
- Based on a Damien Lewis novel, the film, directed by Guy Ritchie, tells the true story of a covert organization assembled by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and James Bond creator Ian Fleming to combat the Nazis during World War II.
- Other than Golding, it also stars Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Cary Elwes and Alex Pettyfer.
- The “Crazy Rich Asians” star previously worked with Richie on the 2019 film “The Gentleman,” where he played a Chinese gangster named Dry Eye. Golding’s other future projects include sci-fi romance film “Daniela Forever.”
Share this Article
Share this Article