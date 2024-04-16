Henry Golding says ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ sequel is ‘never happening’

When an “ Access Hollywood ” reporter mentioned the sequel to Golding , he immediately shook his head and said, “[It’s] never happening.” When the reporter assured him, “It’s a go,” he said, “Really? Then it’s on me,” with a skeptical look.

Although production has not been confirmed, “Crazy Rich Asians” lead Constance Wu previously provided an update on the status of the sequel in 2022, stating that “the wheels are moving.” She reportedly met with producer John Pinotti to discuss preparations for filming the sequel.

The second and third installments of the movie trilogy, based on Kevin Kwan’s novels, were initially scheduled to be filmed in 2020 but were delayed indefinitely.