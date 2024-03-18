Blackpink becomes first K-pop girl group to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams
Blackpink has achieved a new milestone as their 2020 hit single “How You Like That” has surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams.
Key points:
The details:
- “How You Like That” has officially been added to the digital music service’s official “Billions Club” playlist, joining other songs that have also surpassed a billion streams, including BTS’ “Dynamite” and “Butter” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu,” “traitor” and “drivers license.”
- “How You Like That” topped domestic music charts upon its release in June 2020 and reached notable positions on international charts, including No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 20 on the British Official Singles Top 100. Its music video has also garnered over 1.2 billion views on YouTube, while its dance performance video has amassed over 1.5 billion views.
- Last year, Blackpink was recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world’s most-streamed girl group on Spotify. In the same year, Blackpink member Lisa made it to the “Billions Club” list with her 2021 solo song “Money,” becoming the first K-pop soloist to rack up over a billion streams on Spotify.
More updates:
- Additionally, Jennie recently became the first female K-pop solo singer to surpass a billion views on YouTube with her 2018 music video for “Solo.” This accomplishment places her alongside Psy, the only other K-pop artist to achieve a billion views with a single video, for his viral 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”
- Earlier this month, Jennie released a new single titled “Slow Motion” with Matt Champion, her first release since launching her own agency, Odd Atelier.
