Blackpink becomes first K-pop girl group to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams

been added to the digital music service’s official “Billions Club” playlist, joining other songs that have also surpassed a billion streams, including

“How You Like That” has

“How You Like That”

topped

domestic music charts upon its release in June 2020 and reached notable positions on international charts, including No. 33 on the

Billboard Hot 100

and No. 20 on the British Official Singles Top 100. Its music video has also garnered over 1.2 billion views on

YouTube

, while its dance performance video has amassed over 1.5 billion views.