Bini is not just P-pop — they’re a new vision of Filipino womanhood [interview]

Historically, the Tagalog term “binibini” was used as a respectful and formal way of addressing a young woman. Often with the connotation of being a maiden of grace, elegance and modesty, one could say a “binibini” was “very demure, very mindful.”

However, in recent years, the term has increasingly been criticized for the unrealistic and restrictive expectations it imposes on women. Filipinas have consistently proven their strength and power, making history in various fields. From Maria Ressa , the first Filipino Nobel Peace Prize laureate, to Hidilyn Diaz , the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist, women are breaking barriers and challenging outdated norms.

At the forefront of this cultural shift, particularly in the Philippine music industry, are eight young women hailing from different regions of the nation who are actively redefining what it means to be a modern Filipina. P-pop girl group Bini , formed in 2019 through ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy, is rapidly rising in prominence. Composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena, the group is known for their music mix of bubblegum and teen pop, with their viral hit “ Pantropiko ” escalating their fame following a global TikTok dance trend. Their name, derived from “binibini,” and their success perfectly represents what the new generation of young Filipino women can achieve and continue to accomplish.

“Being aware, informed and empowered” are the qualities of today’s binibini , Jhoanna, the group’s leader, tells NextShark. “When you just keep inspiring people, that’s what makes you a modern Filipina.”

Having been colonized by Spain, Japan and the United States, the Philippines grapples with the lingering effects of foreign occupation—a reality evident in the nation’s mainstream media which remains heavily influenced by Western culture. But as Bini’s influence extends beyond their music, their rise to fame coincides with a significant cultural transformation in the nation, where traditional norms of beauty, music and identity are increasingly being questioned and redefined.

Bini’s embrace of their natural beauties, diverse languages and regional quirks and identities challenges the conventional standards that have long dominated Filipino pop culture. Their partnership with local brands champions homegrown talent and products. Their style, curated by the group’s head stylist Ica Villanueva, reflects a blend of traditional Filipino elements, setting new trends to the nation’s mainstream media. The message in Bini’s success is clear: strength lies in authenticity, and true beauty is found in embracing one’s roots.

Over the past months, the girls have made history many times, such as becoming the only Filipino act to enter Spotify’s Global Top Artists Chart, the first P-pop group to top the Billboard Philippines charts and the first P-pop act at KCON LA . But what truly endears them to fans is not just their talent or music. In a nation where many are naturally gifted singers and performers, standing out requires more than just skill.

Bini’s appeal lies in their relatability. The Filipino audience is drawn to their unfiltered personalities and unhinged humor that are largely showcased through videos edited by fans on TikTok. Often described as the “ Bini core ,” these videos are taken from the girls’ previous live streams, vlogs and random videos uploaded on social media.

“All eyes are on us, you know, so we need to be extra careful on what we’re doing and what we say,” Stacey says. “But I think what people love about Bini is that we’re just being ourselves. That’s why we keep going and keep on doing what we love.”

The eight-member pop group were just “ordinary” girls who auditioned — some with little experience in singing and dancing — but trained rigorously for years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Their arduous, emotional journeys are documented in the reality series “ One Dream: The Bini-BGYO Journey ,” giving the youth a glimpse of what is possible with hard work and dedication.

“We want to show that if you work hard for it, you’ll earn it,” Maloi says. “We trained for how many years, and then now we are appreciating all the love that we’ve been receiving.”

“ I think it’s true that there are no shortcuts to success, and that’s what we also want our supporters to realize,” Mikha adds. “Those people who idolize us, you really need to work hard, you need to take action and you really just go at your own pace, too.”

While pop music is not new to the Philippines, the idol system inspired by South Korea ’s K-pop scene is only starting to gain traction and popularity. The Philippines’ music industry has traditionally been dominated by balladeers, acoustic soloists and rock bands, a legacy evident in the many viral videos of Filipinos singing their hearts out and the countless singing competitions across the country.

It wasn’t until boy band SB19 went viral with their 2019 breakthrough track “Go Up” that the idol trainee system sparked widespread conversation, with opinions ranging from high praise to criticism and dismissal . Today, however, P-pop acts are increasingly earning respect from audiences of all ages, with many blossoming groups proudly representing the Philippines on the global music stage.

“It’s kind of still rising, but we’re happy because slowly but surely, people are getting to know more about it,” Aiah explains, noting the significant pressure on their shoulders as “K-pop really has set the standards and the bar so high.” “But I guess, what sets us apart is our authenticity. We’re just being us. Whenever we have performances and interviews, we are just our own unapologetic, authentic selves.”

As P-pop groups continue to flourish in the Philippines, it is clear that Bini has found the right chord to resonate with the Filipino audience. Bini is not only promoting P-pop through their music, performances and public appearances; they are championing the power of authenticity and a new vision of Filipino womanhood.

With a U.S. tour set for next year, Bini is set to take their message of empowerment and authenticity to the American audience, proving that the modern Filipina is a force to be reckoned with.