Meet Bini, a P-pop girl group introducing the ‘modern Filipina’ to the world

via BINI Official
Ryan General
By Ryan General
8 hours ago
After becoming a pop sensation in the Philippines, native eight-member girl group Bini appears ready to take on the international stage.
Key points:
  • Bini debuted in June 2021 under label Star Magic with the song “Born to Win.”
  • Known for their powerful vocals and catchy tunes, the group has racked up hit songs, awards and millions of views with the help of a devoted fanbase.
  • Last week, Teen Vogue listed the group among its “12 Girl Groups to Watch in 2024,” alongside global acts like Babymonster, Illit, Kiss of Life and Katseye.


The details:
  • Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena started as trainees under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy in 2018. The members honed their skills as singers and dancers for years before debuting.
  • The name “Bini” pays homage to the Filipino word “binibini” — meaning “young lady” — reflecting the group’s embodiment of the modern Filipina.
  • The group’s music is a mix of bubblegum pop and teen pop, with catchy melodies and relatable lyrics. Among their recent hits include “Pantropiko,” which became a TikTok trend.
  • BINI’s recent EP, “Talaarawan,” features another hit, “Salamin, Salamin,” which reached number 2 on the Billboard Philippines Songs chart.
  • Group members Aiah, Mikha, Stacey and Colet have all contributed lyrics to their songs. This hands-on approach allows them to create music that resonates with their fans, who are affectionately called “Blooms.” 
  • In March, the group was named the “Most-Streamed P-Pop Artist” by Spotify Philippines. “Pantropiko” also topped Billboard’s Philippines Songs chart last month.
What’s next:
  • Bini is set to hold their first solo concert, “BINIverse,” at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City, Philippines, from June 28 to 30.
 
