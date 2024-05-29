Meet Bini, a P-pop girl group introducing the ‘modern Filipina’ to the world

Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena started as trainees under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy in 2018. The members honed their skills as singers and dancers for years before debuting.

The name “Bini” pays homage to the Filipino word “binibini” — meaning “young lady” — reflecting the group’s embodiment of the modern Filipina.

The group’s music is a mix of bubblegum pop and teen pop, with catchy melodies and relatable lyrics. Among their recent hits include “Pantropiko,” which became a TikTok trend.

BINI’s recent EP, “Talaarawan,” features another hit, “Salamin, Salamin,” which reached number 2 on the Billboard Philippines Songs chart.