‘Asoka makeup’: The TikTok Trend inspired by a 2001 Bollywood soundtrack

A new TikTok craze has beauty enthusiasts and content creators transforming into stunning Indian brides with Bollywood flair.

Key points:

The new craze, called the “Asoka makeup trend,” has taken over TikTok, with some content creators garnering tens of millions of views for their viral videos.

It remains unclear who originally started the trend, but it has become popular among TikTok users from various regions and countries, such as in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States.

The details:

Some of the most popular “Asoka makeup trend” videos are from Vietnamese TikTok star Chang Nguyễn (@_inlil) and Indonesian social media star Jharna Bhagwani (@jharnabhagwani), who garnered over 129.7 million and 130 million views, respectively.

The trend is inspired by the 2001 Bollywood movie “Asoka,” which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The song featured in the trend is titled “San Sanana” by Anu Malik, Alka Yagnik and Hema Sardesai.

The “Asoka makeup” trend starts with the content creator dancing and lip-syncing to the soundtrack while incorporating artistic video transitions briefly showing their makeup process.

After the makeup, the video then proceeds to showcase the changes in their attire, highlighting the intricate ornaments and traditional clothing that Indian brides wear on their wedding day. The end result shows an absolutely stunning transformation, with some content creators even adding traditional hand henna tattoos.

In Indian weddings, brides often wear brightly colorful dresses and makeup that enhances their allure. They are also adorned with ornate jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces and nose rings.

In addition to being visually captivating, the “Asoka makeup” trend serves as a cultural bridge, introducing Indian traditions to a global audience and fostering appreciation for their beauty. This trend exemplifies how platforms like TikTok can facilitate cultural exchange and promote understanding of diverse beauty standards worldwide.