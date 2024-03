Video of Filipino college graduate sharing her battle with cancer goes viral

user shared her hopelessness while battling her illness under the latest viral trend, “To My Younger Self.” “For my younger self… I have fulfilled my promise to you that we will graduate, but this is as far as I can go because I have cancer,” she wrote in

, which was uploaded last week, the

Her post includes a photo of herself when she was a toddler and her

graduation

picture, where she is wearing a cap and gown. “Sorry, I’m not that strong,” her caption reads.