Why TikTok users are mastering the phonetics of a Mandarin-language song

Some example dilemmas of the trend include: “Admit you were wrong or sing in Chinese,” “Stop eating fast food or sing in Chinese” and “Give up gin and tonic or sing in Chinese.”

TikTok users can be seen filming themselves dramatically pouring their hearts out while singing along, seemingly with proper phonetics and pronunciations. While some participants may not fully understand the song’s meaning, they effectively convey its emotion.

TikTok user Ajibola Olalekan initially sparked the trend on March 16, receiving over 71,000 likes within two weeks. Various creators, including TV host Mark Odea, have also joined in, interpreting the song’s lyrics creatively.

Despite some misunderstanding the lyrics as being about cheating or Samsung , the song, filled with nostalgia, actually contemplates life’s ups and downs and the importance of friendship.