‘Giving up on men’: South Korea’s viral ‘4B movement’ explained

In the viral TikTok video uploaded on Feb. 17, Jeanie, who uses the username @denimchromosome , explained the 4B movement as women “giving up” on men.

“They’re f*cking assh*les. They’re not going to change, so we’re all gonna go extinct… Korean ethnicity is about to go away, and Korean women are literally just like…,” Jeanie says in the video while holding up her middle finger.

The video has since garnered over 5.5 million views, more than 973,000 likes and thousands of comments, especially from women, calling for its worldwide progression.