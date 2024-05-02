Ali Wong, Jo Koy comedy specials announced by Netflix

Netflix has announced new comedy specials featuring Ali Wong and Jo Koy, among other comedians ahead of its upcoming comedy festival.

Key points:

Netflix unveiled its new slate of comedy specials on Wednesday ahead of its Netflix Is a Joke Festival, which kicks off on Thursday. The specials will feature seven comedians, including Wong and Koy.

Other comedians featured include Bert Kreischer, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel Iglesias and Michelle Buteau.

The details:

Wong will tape her fourth Netflix special during the festival at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on May 4, where she is doing her 12-show residency. A release date has yet to be announced.

Jo Koy’s fifth special with Netflix, which was announced as “coming soon,” was taped at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York, in November 2023.

The festival:

Netflix’s comedy festival will run from May 2 to May 12 and will feature a lineup of comedians performing at 35 various locations across Los Angeles.

Some of the Asian comedians performing at the event include Wong, Joel Kim Booster, Ronny Chieng, Atsuko Okatsuko, Kumail Nanjiani, Sheng Wang, Vir Das, Sabrina Wu and JR De Guzman.