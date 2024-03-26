Netflix’s 2024 anime lineup includes ‘Gundam,’ ‘My Hero Academia’ and ‘One Piece Film: Red’

Netflix unveiled its new lineup of anime series and movies for 2024, which includes popular titles like “My Hero Academia” and the movie “One Piece Film: Red.”

Key points:

The streaming giant revealed its list of new anime at the AnimeJapan event in Tokyo, which was held from Friday to Tuesday, on X.

The details:

Some of the titles announced at the event include Netflix’s collaboration feature film with Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic, titled “Ultraman: Rising,” which is set to premiere on June 14.

Joining “Ultraman” on the film side are “One Piece Film: Red” on April 1, Netflix and Studio Colorido’s “My Oni Girl” on May 24 and “Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura,” a crossover project between “Baki” and manga series “Kengan Ashura,” on June 6.

As for TV series, Netflix revealed that its lineup will include the anime adaptation of the Weekly Shonen Jump manga series “Rising Impact,” premiering on June 22, followed by its second season on Aug. 6. Additionally, the animated adaptation of “T.P BON” is set to premiere on May 2, with the second season scheduled for July 17.

Popular anime series “Haikyu” Season 1-4, “Black Clover” Season 1-4, “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 1, “My Hero Academia” Season 1-4 and “Spy X Family” Season 1 are coming sometime in 2024, Netflix teased in a post on X on Saturday.

Bandai Namco’s “Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance” will premiere later in 2024.

Other new series and seasons revealed to be coming this year includes “From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke,” BEASTARS” and “The Grimm Variations,” the latter of which will be available for streaming on April 17.