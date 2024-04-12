Netflix’s ‘Super Rich in Korea’ docuseries gets new release date
Netflix has revealed the new release date for its docuseries “Super Rich in Korea,” hosted by Got7’s Bambam.
Key points:
- “Super Rich in Korea” will be available for livestreaming on May 7, Netflix announced in the trailer posted on Tuesday.
- Joining the Got7 member as hosts are comedian Cho Sae-Ho and Oh My Girl K-pop group member Mimi.
The trailer:
- The trailer, posted on YouTube on Tuesday, offers brief glimpses of what fans can expect from “Super Rich in Korea.” Judging by the hosts’ reactions, viewers will be in for a lavish ride, or as Cho puts it in the intro, “This isn’t like any show we’ve seen before.”
- In one clip, ultra-wealthy Singapore businessperson and one of the series’ stars David Yong can be seen making a 16 billion won ($11.5 million) purchase using his black credit card, an exclusive card that is only reserved for the super wealthy.
- In another clip, Italy’s Teodoro can be seen showcasing how a single fried egg from a certain restaurant can cost up to 18,000 won ($13).
The details:
- “Super Rich in Korea” will explore how the world’s wealthiest people live their extravagant lives as they choose South Korea as their new home. The series will showcase their ultra-rich lifestyles filled with luxury cars, haute couture and exclusive parties, according to Netflix’s press release in January.
- Other stars of the docuseries include Pakistani noble family member Kim Anna and Noor Naem, a top influencer from the Middle East with over 50 million followers, among others.
- The series was originally slated for release in April. It is unclear why Netflix moved the premiere of the series to a later date.
