Netflix’s ‘Super Rich in Korea’ docuseries gets new release date

Netflix has revealed the new release date for its docuseries “Super Rich in Korea,” hosted by Got7’s Bambam.

Key points:

“Super Rich in Korea” will be available for livestreaming on May 7, Netflix announced in the trailer posted on Tuesday.

Joining the Got7 member as hosts are comedian Cho Sae-Ho and Oh My Girl K-pop group member Mimi.

The trailer:

The trailer, posted on YouTube on Tuesday, offers brief glimpses of what fans can expect from “Super Rich in Korea.” Judging by the hosts’ reactions, viewers will be in for a lavish ride, or as Cho puts it in the intro, “This isn’t like any show we’ve seen before.”

In one clip, ultra-wealthy Singapore businessperson and one of the series’ stars David Yong can be seen making a 16 billion won ($11.5 million) purchase using his black credit card, an exclusive card that is only reserved for the super wealthy.

In another clip, Italy’s Teodoro can be seen showcasing how a single fried egg from a certain restaurant can cost up to 18,000 won ($13).

The details:

“Super Rich in Korea” will explore how the world’s wealthiest people live their extravagant lives as they choose South Korea as their new home. The series will showcase their ultra-rich lifestyles filled with luxury cars, haute couture and exclusive parties, according to Netflix’s press release in January.

Other stars of the docuseries include Pakistani noble family member Kim Anna and Noor Naem, a top influencer from the Middle East with over 50 million followers, among others.

The series was originally slated for release in April. It is unclear why Netflix moved the premiere of the series to a later date.