Daniel Dae Kim surprises ‘Avatar’ cast with seasons 2 and 3 announcement

Netflix has officially greenlit a second and third season of its live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” – and cast members found out in the most heartwarming way.

What’s to come: The announcement confirms that the live-action adaptation will complete the epic saga, culminating in the four nations uniting and fulfilling Aang’s destiny. Specific details for seasons 2 and 3 remain under wraps for now.

What we know so far: According to What’s on Netflix , Season 2 will cover ‘Book 2: Earth’ and Season 3 will adapt the events of ‘Book 3: Fire’, ensuring the show faithfully follows its source material. This aligns with the structure of the original animated series, which also ran for three seasons. The announcement also came with a teaser poster for the upcoming seasons.

via Netflix

A global phenomenon: Since its debut on Feb. 22, the series has dominated streaming platforms, generating an impressive 41.1 million views in just the first 11 days. Solidifying its place as a global phenomenon, “Avatar: The Last Airbender” landed at the number 1 spot in 76 countries and was in the top 10 in 92.

About the series: The series follows four nations — Water, Earth, Fire and Air — as they grapple with conflict and strive for harmony in a world torn apart by war. Led by Aang, the last surviving Air Nomad and the prophesized Avatar, a diverse group of companions embarks on a heroic quest to restore balance and peace to the world.