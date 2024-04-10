Yelp unveils list of 100 best ramen spots in California

The top ramen spot is Los Angeles’ Susuru Ramen Bar, which has a 4.8 rating out of 5 on Yelp. This is followed by GONZO! in Carlsbad, RamenKoko in Highland, HiroNori Craft Ramen in San Diego and Ramen Hajime in Santa Clara.

Yelp’s selection process involved analyzing reviews, considering factors like volume and ratings. Only the highest-rated location of multi-chain restaurants reportedly made the cut.

According to the company, California ranked second in “ramen” keyword searches compared to all other states since 2019.