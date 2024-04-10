NextSharkNextShark.com

Yelp unveils list of 100 best ramen spots in California

via Diego Lozano on Unsplash
Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
16 hours ago
Business review platform Yelp has unveiled a list of its top 100 ramen spots in California. 
Key points:
  • According to Yelp, a majority of the top ramen restaurants are located in major urban centers like Los Angeles and the Bay Area
  • Other locations in the Central Valley and Central Coast have also dominated the list, as well as a few places near Sacramento and San Diego
The details:
  • The top ramen spot is Los Angeles’ Susuru Ramen Bar, which has a 4.8 rating out of 5 on Yelp. This is followed by GONZO! in Carlsbad, RamenKoko in Highland, HiroNori Craft Ramen in San Diego and Ramen Hajime in Santa Clara. 
  • Yelp’s selection process involved analyzing reviews, considering factors like volume and ratings. Only the highest-rated location of multi-chain restaurants reportedly made the cut. 
  • According to the company, California ranked second in “ramen” keyword searches compared to all other states since 2019. 
  • All listed restaurants were open as of March 1 and met health standards. The full list of the top 100 ramen spots in California is available on Yelp’s website.
