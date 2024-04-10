Yelp unveils list of 100 best ramen spots in California
Business review platform Yelp has unveiled a list of its top 100 ramen spots in California.
Key points:
- According to Yelp, a majority of the top ramen restaurants are located in major urban centers like Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
- Other locations in the Central Valley and Central Coast have also dominated the list, as well as a few places near Sacramento and San Diego.
The details:
- The top ramen spot is Los Angeles’ Susuru Ramen Bar, which has a 4.8 rating out of 5 on Yelp. This is followed by GONZO! in Carlsbad, RamenKoko in Highland, HiroNori Craft Ramen in San Diego and Ramen Hajime in Santa Clara.
- Yelp’s selection process involved analyzing reviews, considering factors like volume and ratings. Only the highest-rated location of multi-chain restaurants reportedly made the cut.
- According to the company, California ranked second in “ramen” keyword searches compared to all other states since 2019.
- All listed restaurants were open as of March 1 and met health standards. The full list of the top 100 ramen spots in California is available on Yelp’s website.
