US’ first-ever ‘Naruto’-themed ramen restaurant collaboration set to launch
Entertainment company Viz Media has collaborated with Los Angeles-based restaurant chain Silverlake Ramen to create the first-ever official “Naruto Ramen Takeover” in the U.S.
Key points:
- Inspired by the protagonist’s love for ramen, the “Naruto” takeover will be available at all Silverlake Ramen locations in several states, including California, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington and Texas.
- The project was curated by experiential restaurateur Andy Nguyen of the marketing agency Happy Hours Group.
The details:
- On Thursday, Nguyen announced the news and expressed his pleasure in overseeing the project, which took over two and a half years to materialize. “As a Naruto fan, everyone knows how ramen is synonymous with the character. And here we get to bring the manga/anime Ichiraku Ramen to life,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
- The collaboration will serve up Naruto’s favorite dish in the form of the chain’s “Classic Ramen” with narutomaki (fish cake). The ramen comes in two combos: combo one includes a “Naruto” headband and combo two features a T-shirt with original “Naruto” artwork and the chain’s logo.
- There will also be limited-edition merchandise for sale with original hand-drawn artwork for the collaboration, including a trucker hat, T-shirt, hoodie, tote bag, dishware and headbands. These will be available at all Silverlake Ramen locations until July 8.
- The grand opening celebration on March 30 at the Los Angeles flagship store will feature appearances by Nguyen and Naruto executives. Special Naruto-themed onigiri (rice ball) will also be offered to the first 50 customers exclusively on launch day at the flagship store in Sunset Blvd.
