US’ first-ever ‘Naruto’-themed ramen restaurant collaboration set to launch

On Thursday, Nguyen announced the news and expressed his pleasure in overseeing the project, which took over two and a half years to materialize. “As a Naruto fan, everyone knows how ramen is synonymous with the character. And here we get to bring the manga/anime Ichiraku Ramen to life,” he wrote in an

The collaboration will serve up Naruto’s favorite dish in the form of the chain’s “Classic Ramen” with narutomaki (fish cake). The ramen comes in

two combos

: combo one includes a “Naruto” headband and combo two features a T-shirt with original “Naruto” artwork and the chain’s logo.