Cup Noodles debuts new flavor: Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

Nissin Foods USA announced it will be releasing its newest ramen flavor, Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese, next week.

Key points:

Nissin unveiled the new product in a press release on Tuesday. The company also teased the Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese Cup Noodle in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

The latest product is seemingly a follow-up to the company’s breakfast-themed flavor from 2023, the Maple Syrup Pancakes, Sausage and Egg Cup Noodles.

The details:

The new Cup Noodle product incorporates the trendy everything bagel seasoning inside the serving, which contains sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, dried onion and caraway seeds.

The new ramen contains a cream-cheese flavored sauce, making the instant dish saucy instead of soup-based.

“Consumers have been adding a dash of Everything Seasoning to their ramen since the craze took off and we took inspiration from our consumer base to give everyone’s favorite noodles a creamy twist,” Priscila Stanton, Nissin Foods senior vice president of marketing said.

The new Cup Noodle variant was announced as being exclusively available at Walmart next week.

The Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese Cup Noodle is available for a suggested retail price of $1.18.

How people reacted:

Some Instagram users’ reaction were split between disbelief and optimism, with one user writing, “Most normal cup noodle post.” Another user commented under Nissin’s post, “This might smack.”

One user thought the post was Nissin’s attempt to pull off an April Fools’ prank, commenting, “April fools is over!! smh lol.”

“Imagine if the og cup noodles had THE og cream cheese in this,” Philadelphia Original cream cheese’s Instagram page commented.