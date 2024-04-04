Cup Noodles debuts new flavor: Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese
Nissin Foods USA announced it will be releasing its newest ramen flavor, Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese, next week.
Key points:
- Nissin unveiled the new product in a press release on Tuesday. The company also teased the Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese Cup Noodle in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.
- The latest product is seemingly a follow-up to the company’s breakfast-themed flavor from 2023, the Maple Syrup Pancakes, Sausage and Egg Cup Noodles.
The details:
- The new Cup Noodle product incorporates the trendy everything bagel seasoning inside the serving, which contains sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, dried onion and caraway seeds.
- The new ramen contains a cream-cheese flavored sauce, making the instant dish saucy instead of soup-based.
- “Consumers have been adding a dash of Everything Seasoning to their ramen since the craze took off and we took inspiration from our consumer base to give everyone’s favorite noodles a creamy twist,” Priscila Stanton, Nissin Foods senior vice president of marketing said.
- The new Cup Noodle variant was announced as being exclusively available at Walmart next week.
- The Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese Cup Noodle is available for a suggested retail price of $1.18.
How people reacted:
- Some Instagram users’ reaction were split between disbelief and optimism, with one user writing, “Most normal cup noodle post.” Another user commented under Nissin’s post, “This might smack.”
- One user thought the post was Nissin’s attempt to pull off an April Fools’ prank, commenting, “April fools is over!! smh lol.”
- “Imagine if the og cup noodles had THE og cream cheese in this,” Philadelphia Original cream cheese’s Instagram page commented.
