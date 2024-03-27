Michelin-recognized Japanese ramen restaurant to open Sacramento location
Kajiken, a globally renowned Japanese ramen restaurant, is expanding its presence in Northern California with a new outpost in a Sacramento-area shopping center.
Key points:
- As part of its expansion plan, the Michelin-recognized restaurant is coming to Elk Grove’s The Ridge shopping center located along Elk Grove Boulevard, which is home to popular chains like Costco, In-N-Out Burger, Starbucks and Olive Garden.
The details:
- The restaurant will occupy the former Curry Up Now space to offer its signature dish abura soba, a noodle dish similar to ramen but without broth. The dish features handmade noodles soaked in a unique blend of oils and sauces to enhance flavor.
- Kajiken gained attention with the opening of its first Bay Area location in San Mateo in February last year, drawing long queues of eager patrons. Its menu earned praise from first-time diners and a place in the Michelin Guide’s California restaurant listings.
- Kelly Rule, Pappas Investments senior vice president of leasing, decided to lease to Kajiken due to its popularity and the positive impression of its operator. “We actually had quite a few offers for that space. Then we visited Kajiken’s San Mateo location and the lines were out the door. We also liked the operator, so we decided to move forward with them,” Rule told ABC10.
- The Japanese franchise has over 100 outlets worldwide. The new outpost in Sacramento County is expected to open in three to four months.
