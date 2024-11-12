NextSharkNextShark.com

Trio finds Singapore’s ‘Hunt the Mouse’ gold coin worth $375,000

Bryan Ke
Bryan Ke
The hunt for Singapore’s “Hunt the Mouse” top prize came to an end early Friday morning after three men found the coveted gold coin worth 500,000 Singaporean dollars ($375,000).
Event organizer Sqkii announced the breakthrough on Instagram, confirming that the three hunters — Wee Kiat, Edward and Erwin — found the coin hidden under a bench in front of Blk 208 at New Upper Changi Road in Bedok at 1:43 a.m.
Announced in October, the hunt ran from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, with the gold coin being hidden on Oct. 30. Sqkii also hid 300 silver coins worth between 500 ($375) and 2,500 Singaporean dollars ($1,880). Throughout the event, Sqkii posted several hints on social media to help hunters.
