Trio finds Singapore’s ‘Hunt the Mouse’ gold coin worth $375,000
The hunt for Singapore’s “Hunt the Mouse” top prize came to an end early Friday morning after three men found the coveted gold coin worth 500,000 Singaporean dollars ($375,000).
Event organizer Sqkii announced the breakthrough on Instagram, confirming that the three hunters — Wee Kiat, Edward and Erwin — found the coin hidden under a bench in front of Blk 208 at New Upper Changi Road in Bedok at 1:43 a.m.
Announced in October, the hunt ran from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, with the gold coin being hidden on Oct. 30. Sqkii also hid 300 silver coins worth between 500 ($375) and 2,500 Singaporean dollars ($1,880). Throughout the event, Sqkii posted several hints on social media to help hunters.
Share this Article
Share this Article