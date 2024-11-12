Trio finds Singapore’s ‘Hunt the Mouse’ gold coin worth $375,000

The hunt for Singapore’s “Hunt the Mouse” top prize came to an end early Friday morning after three men found the coveted gold coin worth 500,000 Singaporean dollars ($375,000).

Event organizer Sqkii announced the breakthrough on Instagram , confirming that the three hunters — Wee Kiat, Edward and Erwin — found the coin hidden under a bench in front of Blk 208 at New Upper Changi Road in Bedok at 1:43 a.m.