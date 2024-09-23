Singapore holds world’s largest illumination event

With over 20 million LED lights, Illumi — stylized as “illumi” and touted as the “world’s largest illumination event” — made its international premiere at Singapore’s Bayfront Event Space, next to the Marina Bay Sands, on Sept. 13.

Created by Canadian event production company Cavalia and presented by Base Entertainment Asia, the event takes visitors on a journey through nine themed light worlds , including the magical forest, infinite poles, dune palace, tunnel of colors, illumi tree, jurassic kingdom, enchanted maples, wall of lights and puppies and kitties. This marks the first time Cavalia has taken the project outside of Canada, where it debuted in Montreal in 2019.