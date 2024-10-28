Singapore’s biggest airport launches biometric system clearing travelers in 10 seconds
Singapore’s Changi Airport has rolled out a fully passport-free clearance system that drastically reduces processing time for traveling residents. Initially tested in Terminal 3, the system has been active across all terminals since Sept. 30.
- How it works: The new system uses iris and facial recognition biometrics to quickly identify departing and arriving Singaporean citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders. A video demonstration shows a traveler standing briefly at a gate to get cleared. With reduced clearance time by 60% — from 25 seconds to 10 — over 1.5 million Singaporeans have used the system as of Oct. 15, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said. Meanwhile, departing foreign travelers can use this expedited clearance after they register their iris, facial and fingerprint biometrics at the immigration counter first. Children under 6 are reportedly not eligible for the new system. While Changi Airport hopes to promote a passport-free process, the ICA advised citizens to still bring their passport for their destination or when the need for further verification arises.
- The big picture: Announced in August, the system is part of Singapore’s “New Clearance Concept” introduced earlier in May, which aims to shorten clearance times and allow staff to focus on critical tasks like security profiling amid growing passenger volumes. Changi Airport handled 5.4 million passengers in September, a 10.8% increase from the same month last year. Singapore plans to extend the system to Seletar Airport terminals and Marina Bay Cruise Center by December, with a target to automate clearance for 95% of travelers by 2026.
