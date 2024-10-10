Join the free hunt for a $380,000 coin hidden somewhere in Singapore

A cash hunt game known as “Hunt The Mouse” returns to Singapore from Oct. 10 to Nov. 9, with its biggest-ever prize pool of 1 million Singaporean dollars ($765,000).

Dubbed the “world’s simplest million-dollar cash hunt,” the game requires players to look for a gold coin worth 500,000 Singaporean dollar ($382,500), 175 silver coins each worth 2,500 Singaporean dollars ($1,912) and 125 silver coins each worth 500 Singaporean dollars ($382.5), which are hidden progressively across the city state . Players can follow daily hints on Sqkii ’s — the gamification marketing company behind the hunt — Facebook Instagram and Telegram and use a real-time map to track coin locations.