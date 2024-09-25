Singapore dog who survived hit-and-run is looking for new home

Da Bai, a stray dog who survived a hit-and-run incident in Singapore after the public raised 20,000 Singaporean dollars ($15,500) for his medical needs, is now looking for a new home.

Local charity Causes for Animals announced the news in an Instagram post on Sept. 14, noting that the dog , who is approximately 8 years old, is “good with people,” “friendly with other Singapore Specials” and “gentle and mild in nature.” The nonprofit also promised to cover Da Bai’s food and medical care for life as he only needs “a lovely home that will allow him to enjoy his senior years.”