‘The Sympathizer’ cast share personal experiences in fleeing the Vietnam War

Duyen vividly remembered her departure on April 30, 1975, when she was just 9 years old, aboard a military airplane. She recounted lying on her mother’s lap, feeling her silent tears. Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “It’s tremendous sadness. Even working on ‘The Sympathizer,’ it tears me up, because I have a real-life parallel to the script.”

Le resonated with the chaos depicted in the show, recalling his own experience at 15 being airlifted and bussed to the airport. “A couple days later, when I woke up in Guam, I knew we lost the country and we might not go back at all,” he said.

Pham’s family, who fought alongside American soldiers during the war, faced their own trials. His mother had to sedate him for two days as they traversed the jungle to reach the shore, where they boarded fishing boats to escape.

Meanwhile, Hong recalled the cramped conditions on the boats, sharing, “Every square inch was basically filled with people. After the second day, we ran out of food and water. I drank my urine to stay alive. I had nightmares years after.” He also confronted the brutality of pirates who looted, assaulted and raped Vietnamese women.