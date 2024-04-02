‘The Sympathizer’: Final trailer released for adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen novel
HBO has released the official trailer for “The Sympathizer,” its highly anticipated espionage thriller series based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title.
Key points:
- The series stars Vietnamese Australian actor Hoa Xuande and Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr.
- It premieres April 14 on HBO and streams concurrently on Max.
The details:
- The trailer highlights Hoa’s character, The Captain, as he reflects on his dual, Vietnamese French identity against a backdrop of espionage activities. Downey Jr., who plays multiple characters, assigns him a new mission in the U.S., hinting at a possible double agent role.
- “The Sympathizer” is based on Nguyen’s acclaimed novel and is a collaborative effort between A24 and HBO, along with Rhombus Media, Moho Film and Cinetic Media. The series premieres on April 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streams concurrently on Max.
- Per its logline, the show “is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.”
- Alongside Hoa and Downey Jr., cast members include Sandra Oh, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong and Ky Duyen, to name a few. Downey Jr. is also executive producing under his banner, Team Downey, along with Nguyen, Niv Fichman, Jisun Back, Kim Ly and Ron Schmidt.
- The series is co-created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, with Park directing the first three episodes and Fernando Meirelles and Marc Munden helming the rest. Mark Richard, Naomi Iizuka, Maegan Houang, Anchuli Felicia King and Tea Ho wrote the scripts.
