Vietnam War veterans honored across US on 51st anniversary

In Kentwood, Michigan, a veterans group held lunch and dinner events to honor over 400,000 Michigan service members who served during the war.

In Grand Rapids, 45 veterans also received lapel pins symbolizing courage and honor, presented by Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Brian Love. Attendees stressed the importance of continuing to honor their sacrifices.

“Some sacrificed their lives. Some of us came home wounded, either physically or mentally. Some both. That’s the reason we have a free country. We can’t forget any of that. That’s why this is important,” said veteran Thornell Billinslea, who was wounded in action.

Similarly, in Ohio, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 10 organized a luncheon in collaboration with Vietnam Veterans of Southwest Ohio Foundation to bring the forgotten veterans together. They celebrated the homecoming that veterans should have received decades ago.