Watch: Elodie Yung shares Cambodian father’s story for AANHPI Heritage Month

Yung’s father, who was born in Phnom Penh, was a doctor in Cambodia before their family immigrated to France during the Khmer Rouge regime’s rule, which left an estimated 1.5 to 2 million people dying of starvation, torture and extrajudicial killings.

“He’s got an interesting and complex youth,” Yung shares. “His dad was a judge. His mother was a teacher, and he had 10 brothers and sisters. He managed to escape Cambodia, but he lost everybody. He said, ‘I cried [but] then you just have to stop. You have to live.’”

Yung credits her resilient character to her father. “I know that he’s passed it on to me. I look at him, and I look at my family, and I look at my past, and I just know I have a strong connection,” she says.

Yung was born in 1981 in France, where she says she “never felt represented” growing up. Her experiences eventually shaped her resolve to amplify marginalized voices and foster inclusivity.